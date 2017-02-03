Func Food Group Oyj – Approval of written procedure and amendments to the terms and conditions of the bonds
Func Food Group Oyj (the "Company") today announces the successful completion of the written procedure in relation to the Company's outstanding up to EUR 38,000,000 senior secured callable bond loan with ISIN SE0007186150 2015/2019 (the "Bonds"), regarding certain amendments to the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Proposal"). The amendments to the terms and conditions became effective immediately as of 3 February 2017. A sufficient number of bondholders participated in the written procedure in order to form a quorum, and a qualified majority of the bondholders voted in favour to