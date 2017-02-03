Pick a time period -
No more available filters You need to apply a filter before selecting newsroom

Use our filters to get your customized news. Save and subscribe to as many filters as you want, get the news that YOU are interested in right in your mailbox, RSS feed or in your personalized dashboard. Share your stories, news, multimedia and pressreleases and get a wider audience with news.cision.com.

Func Food Group Oyj – Approval of written procedure and amendments to the terms and conditions of the bonds

Func Food Group Oyj (the "Company") today announces the successful completion of the written procedure in relation to the Company's outstanding up to EUR 38,000,000 senior secured callable bond loan with ISIN SE0007186150 2015/2019 (the "Bonds"), regarding certain amendments to the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Proposal"). The amendments to the terms and conditions became effective immediately as of 3 February 2017. A sufficient number of bondholders participated in the written procedure in order to form a quorum, and a qualified majority of the bondholders voted in favour to

Spelman College Museum of Fine Art Launches 2017 with a Solo Exhibition by Acclaimed Artist Mickalene Thomas

Exhibition is on view February 9, 2017 through May 20, 2017ATLANTA (February 2, 2017) -- Spelman College Museum of Fine Art is proud to present “Mickalene Thomas: Mentors, Muses, and Celebrities,” (http://museum.spelman.edu/upcoming-exhibition/) an exhibition featuring new work by acclaimed painter, photographer, sculptor and filmmaker Mickalene Thomas (http://www.mickalenethomas.com/), as a highlight of its 20th anniversary celebration. This solo exhibition, which is organized by the Aspen Art Museum, features photography, mirrored silkscreen portraits, film, video and site specific

CANDLEWICK PRESS ACQUIRES NEW PICTURE BOOK FROM AWARD-WINNING TEAM MAC BARNETT AND JON KLASSEN

The Wolf, the Duck, and the Mouse to Publish October 2017   Somerville, MA – Best-selling picture book creators Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen will debut a stand-alone picture book in fall 2017, Candlewick Press announced today jointly with the publishers of the Walker Books Group worldwide. The Wolf, the Duck, and the Mouse will release in the U.S. on October 10, 2017. With multiple New York Times bestsellers between them and awards including a Caldecott Medal, two Caldecott Honors, a Kate Greenaway Medal, a Theodor Seuss Geisel Honor, the Boston Globe-Horn Book Award, three  E.B. White

Trigon Agri A/S: adjustment of the number of issued warrants

With reference to the press release Trigon Agri A/S: Information on exercise of warrants published by Trigon Agri A/S on 30th January 2017 (available at: http://www.trigonagri.com/2017/01/30/trigon-agri-as-information-on-exercise-of-warrants/) Trigon Agri A/S hereby announces a marginal upward adjustment of the number of warrants that has been effected today. The adjustment has been prompted by the additional allocation of the warrants to three shareholders, who have not been correctly recorded in the list of shareholders entitled to receive the warrants. The table below summarises the

Invitation to the presentation of Ovako's full year results 2016

On Monday 13 February 2017, at 07:30 CET, Ovako AB (publ) will publish its report for the full year 2016.Financial analysts and investors in Ovako's senior secured notes are invited to participate in a telephone and web conference, including a presentation of the results, on the same day at 15:00 CET. The event will be hosted by Ovako's CFO, Johan Ryrberg, and the presentation will be held in English. The presentation can be followed live via telephone or online, or afterwards via a recording posted on Ovako's website. Slides used in the presentation will be made available on http://www.

The Swedish version of Castellum’s Annual Report 2016 is now available on www.castellum.se

The Swedish version of Castellum’s Annual Report 2016 is now available on our website. Printed Swedish Annual Report 2016 will be available in mid-February.    The English version of the Annual Report 2016 will be available on our website in mid-February.This information is information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 14:45 CET on February 3, 2017.  ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ For additional information,

Cleantech Invest makes a directed share issue to accelerate growth

Based on the authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 9 March 2016 the Board of Directors of Cleantech Invest Plc (“Cleantech Invest” or the “Company”) has resolved on a directed share issue (the “Offering”) of approx. 2.6MEUR to institutional investors and investors of strategic value to the Company.  In the Offering, 933,000 new class A shares (the “Offer Shares”) were subscribed at the subscription price of EUR 2,74 per share, which equals to the volume weighted average price of Cleantech Invest Plc’s class A share on First North Finland during the time period

#17-120 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by SG Issuer

As from February 06, 2017, 5 Knock out warrants issued by SG Issuer will be listed on NDX Sweden and will be included on the list for Knock-Outs. The instruments will be registered at Euroclear Sweden AB.Issuer: SG Issuer Type of security: Knock out warrants, open ended Execution: Automatic cash settlement Term: As from February 06, 2017 and forward or until time for knock out event Market Maker: Societe Generale Underlying: DAX 30 Index OMXS30 index Current values of strike and barrier can be found at: [ NGM Market Data Web - KnockOutWarrants ] (http://turing.ngm.

#17-119 Listing of Mini futures issued by BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance B.V.

As from February 06, 2017, 18 Mini futures issued by BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance B.V. will be listed on NDX Sweden and will be included on the list for Knock-Outs. The instruments will be registered at Euroclear Sweden AB.Issuer: BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance B.V. Type of security: Mini futures, open ended Execution: Automatic cash settlement Term: As from February 06, 2017 and forward or until time for knock out event Market Maker: BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Underlying: Africa Oil Corporation Alfa Laval AB Atlas Copco AB Ser. A Fingerprint Cards AB ser B

Statement regarding speculations on a potential sale of the Partner Products business area

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (http://www.sobi.com/) (Sobi™) (STO: SOBI) today confirms that the company is in discussions with a private equity firm regarding a possible sale of its Partner Products business area excluding Kineret® and Orfadin®. The discussions may or may not lead to an agreement.  “We have noted specific information in the market regarding a possible sale of Sobi Partner Products. We confirm that we are in discussions which may or may not lead to an agreement”, said Geoffrey McDonough, CEO and President. This information is information that Swedish Orphan

#17-8 Listing of instrument issued by Commerzbank AG

As from February 06, 2017, 1 instrument issued by Commerzbank AG will be listed on NDX Miscellaneous Investment Products Norway. The instrument will be registered at Verdipapirsentralen ASA - Norwegian Central Securities Depository.Issuer: Commerzbank AG Agent: Mangold For more details see attached file. For further information concerning this NDX notice please contact: NDX Listing on +46 8 566 390 20 or at ndxlist@ngm.se Nordic Growth Market NGM AB About NDX Nordic derivatives Exchange (NDX) is a market for listing and trading of derivatives and other structured

#17-118 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance B.V.

As from February 06, 2017, 2 Turbo warrants issued by BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance B.V. will be listed on NDX Sweden and will be included on the list for Knock-Outs. The instruments will be registered at Euroclear Sweden AB. Issuer: BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance B.V. Type of security: Put Turbo warrants of European type Execution: Automatic cash settlement Term: As from February 06, 2017 to expiry date Market Maker: BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Underlying: DAX 30 Index OMXS30 index For more details see attached file. For further information concerning this NDX

#17-117 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance B.V.

As from February 06, 2017, 2 Knock out warrants issued by BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance B.V. will be listed on NDX Sweden and will be included on the list for Knock-Outs. The instruments will be registered at Euroclear Sweden AB. Issuer: BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance B.V. Type of security: Knock out warrants, open ended Execution: Automatic cash settlement Term: As from February 06, 2017 and forward or until time for knock out event Market Maker: BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Underlying: DAX 30 Index OMXS30 index Current values of strike and barrier can be found at:

New look for LIQUI MOLY

Oil manufacturer relaunches websiteFebruary 2017 – German oil and additive specialist LIQUI MOLY presents a new online appearance. The company has now relaunched its website liqui-moly.us. “It not only looks more attractive, it also offers improved functions,” says Peter Baumann, LIQUI MOLY Marketing Director.The oil guide that tells users which is the right oil for a particular vehicle has now been expanded. And it's easier to use the supply search function listing retailers and garages that sell LIQUI MOLY. The product database has been revised, too, so as to provide details of the

Attendo's report for the fourth quarter 2016 to be published on 15 February - Invitation to teleconference

On 15 February, around 08:00 am (CET), Attendo will present its fourth quarter results of 2016. Investors, analysts and journalists are hereby invited to participate in a teleconference at 10:00 am (CET) on the same date.The teleconference will be hosted by Attendo’s CEO Henrik Borelius and CFO Tomas Björksiöö. The presentation will be held in English. Date:             15 February 2017Time:             10:00 am (CET) To participate in the conference, please dial in on any number below at least ten minutes before the start of the call: SE:                +46 8 566 426 65FI:

Corporate fine claim to Caverion Suomi Oy and a bribery charge to a member of Caverion’s Group Management Board related to sport sponsoring in Finland

Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 3 February, 2017 at 2.30 p.m. EETCorporate fine claim to Caverion Suomi Oy and a bribery charge to a member of Caverion’s Group Management Board related to sport sponsoring in Finland  Caverion Suomi Oy (Finland) has been served with a corporate fine claim amounting to a minimum of EUR 300,000 in connection with sponsorship of equestrian sports in Finland. In addition, a member of the Group Management Board of Caverion Corporation has been brought a charge in this matter. YIT Kiinteistötekniikka Oy, currently Caverion Suomi Oy, sponsored

Thule SnowPack Extender wins ISPO Award 2017

We are very happy to announce that Thule SnowPack Extender, our brand-new slide-out rack for skis and snowboards, has won the prestigious ISPO Award 2017 in the category Ski Accessories. The ISPO Award honors the most exceptional sporting goods and is one of the most coveted prizes in the outdoor industry.Every year ISPO (http://munich.ispo.com/en/), the world’s largest trade show for the winter sport business, honors extraordinary sports products with the ISPO Award (http://www.ispo.com/en/awards/ispo-award/id_77782310/ispo-award-seal-of-quality.html). The ISPO Award has established itself

Induct – Update on Repair Issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES Reference is made to the stock exchange releases on 2 February 2017 and 3 February 2017 by Induct AS ("Induct" or the "Company") regarding the Private Placement. Subject to completion of the Private Placement, the Company intends to launch a subsequent offering of up to 100,000 new shares with a subscription price of NOK 17.00 per share with non-tradable subscription rights for eligible shareholders (the "Subsequent Offering"). Date on which the

#DesigninPine ­– Nine new furniture designs promote pine in Sweden and China

At the Stockholm Furniture & Light Fair on 7-11 February, third-year students on the Furniture Design programme at Carl Malmsten Furniture Studies (Malmstens) will be presenting the results of the unique collaborative project #DesigninPine. There are nine items of furniture, each representing a successful meeting of Swedish design, Swedish pine and modern Chinese furniture manufacturing. Welcome to the launch and VIP gathering.#DesigninPine is a unique collaborative project between the industry body Swedish Wood, Malmstens, which is part of Linköping University, and two Chinese furniture

Stora Enso Financial Statement Release 2016

STORA ENSO OYJ, Helsinki, FinlandFINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE 3 February 2017 at 13.00 EET Accelerated ramp-up of Beihai Mill and low hardwood pulp prices impact negatively a solid quarter. Proposal to increase dividend to EUR 0.37 per shareQ4/2016 (compared with Q4/2015)  · Sales EUR 2 438 (EUR 2 487) million decreased 2.0%. Sales excluding the structurally declining paper business increased 4.5%, primarily due to the ramp-ups at Varkaus kraftliner and Beihai consumer board mills. · Operational EBIT decreased 21.1% to EUR 191 (EUR 242) million, mainly due to historically low

Stora Enso invests EUR 28 million in Heinola Fluting to improve production performance

STORA ENSO OYJ INVESTOR NEWS 3 February 2017 at 12.59 EETStora Enso is investing EUR 28 million at its Heinola Fluting Mill in Finland to meet a growing customer demand globally.The investment improves quality as well as increases production capacity of its AvantFlute SC product portfolio. Implementation of the investment is scheduled to start immediately with completion in the second quarter of 2018. AvantFlute SC is Semi-Chemical fluting made from virgin fibre and is developed especially to endure demanding conditions. The production capacity of AvantFlute SC will increase by 15 000

Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Stora Enso Oyj

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 3 February 2017 at 12.59 EETThe Board of Directors of Stora Enso Oyj has today decided to convene the Annual General Meeting to be held on 27 April 2017.Notice to the Annual General MeetingNotice is given to the shareholders of Stora Enso Oyj to the Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday 27 April 2017 at 4 p.m. Finnish time at Marina Congress Center, Katajanokanlaituri 6, Helsinki, Finland. The reception of persons who have registered for the meeting will commence at 3 p.m. Finnish time.The Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be conducted in

OrganoWood signs general agreement with Byggmakker, Norway.

OrganoWood manufactures and markets eco-friendly fire and rot protected wood and wood treatment products. OrganoWood has since 2014 had product available on the Norweigan market. Now Byggmakker, one of Norways largest building supply chains for both consumer and professionals have decided to distribute OrganoWood products. OrganoWood identifies Norway as a very important market for expansion during 2017 and this agreement is an important part of that mission. Since 2012, OrganoWood AB manufactures and markets OrganoWood®-modified wood with effective fire and rot protection and

Invitation to the presentation of Catena Media’s year-end report 2016

Catena Media will publish its year-end report on Wednesday 15 February 2017 at 7.00 CET. Catena Media´s CEO Robert Andersson and CFO Patrik Bloch will host a presentation starting at 8.30 CET. The presentation will be held at Summit T-House, Engelbrektsplan 1, in Stockholm. Breakfast will be served from 8.15 CET. To participate, please register at investor@catenamedia.com The presentation will also be simultaneously webcasted on:  https://wonderland.videosync.fi/catena-media-q4-report-2016 Investors may also join the event via conference call at the following numbers. SE:

There are no items matching the current filter
There are no more items matching the current filter
Back to top