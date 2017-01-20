Repatriation expert keynotes immigration forum
A day-long immigration forum will feature thoughtful panel discussions, theatrical performances and a captivating keynote address on Friday, Feb. 3, at The University of Texas at Arlington. The Borders, Boundaries and Barriers: Expansive Thinking and Global Solutions event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will include discussions by scholars and activists about immigration control policies as well as theatrical excerpts on immigrant arrival stories. Lori Baker, vice provost of Strategic Initiatives, Collaboration and Leadership Development at Baylor University, will give the