Invitation to the presentation of Ovako's full year results 2016

Fri, Feb 03, 2017 09:30 EST

On Monday 13 February 2017, at 07:30 CET, Ovako AB (publ) will publish its report for the full year 2016.Financial analysts and investors in Ovako's senior secured notes are invited to participate in a telephone and web conference, including a presentation of the results, on the same day at 15:00 CET. The event will be hosted by Ovako's CFO, Johan Ryrberg, and the presentation will be held in English. The presentation can be followed live via telephone or online, or afterwards via a recording posted on Ovako's website. Slides used in the presentation will be made available on http://www.