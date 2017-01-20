HIDDN SOLUTIONS ASA – ISSUANCE OF NEW SHARES

Fri, Jan 20, 2017 15:38 EST

Reference is made to the announcement from Hiddn Solutions ASA (the "Company") on 29 December 2016 regarding the Company's acquisition of 90.5% of the shares in Hiddn Security AS ("HIddn Security") (the "Transaction"). The Company has in the period from 4 January 2017 to 12 January 2017 consummated an offer to the remaining minority shareholders of Hiddn Security on the same terms as the Transaction. In connection with such offer, the board in the Company has today resolved issuance of 2,386,731 new shares in the Company, at a subscription price of NOK 2.89, in exchange for 1,303,753