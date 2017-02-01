Wallenstam will be an anchor developer for Barkarbystaden IV

Wed, Feb 01, 2017 08:40 EST

The municipal executive board in Järfälla Municipality has decided to choose Wallenstam as one of two anchor developers for Barkarbystaden IV. The agreement implies an option to negotiate with the municipality regarding land allocations for housing construction within the zoning plan areas for two years.We are very proud about the commission to be an anchor developer for Barkarbystaden IV. It will be a natural progression for us as a company to continue developing the Barkarbystaden district together with other developers,” says Mathias Aronsson Vice CEO, Wallenstam AB. The zoning plans