Oxelösund restart pushed back until the beginning of February

Mon, Jan 09, 2017 13:15 EST

During the planned maintenance outage at SSAB Special Steels in Oxelösund in the beginning of December, ABB replaced the control system for the power supply of the rolling mill. During the planned restart, a transformer broke down, as earlier communicated. After repair, during the restart of the powertrain of the rolling mill, there was another breakdown of one out of six similar transformers.ABB is now renovating this transformer and is conducting a renewed trouble shooting of the control systems. This work is expected to last for three weeks. The net production and delivery loss is