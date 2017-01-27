CEO Letter - January, 2017

Fri, Jan 27, 2017 08:01 EST

Hi, We finished strongly last year! During December, we could communicate a number of big wins here in Sweden. Together with our partner NetNordic, we won three deals in December totalling 8-10 million SEK. We see that our customers are buying our product not only to expand their networks but there is also a lot of interest and demand to upgrade existing networks to gigabit speeds.Increasing capacity and speed is a natural consequence of the digitalisation in society. The rollout speed in Sweden is fast but there is more that can be done. Our products and solutions are a good fit for the