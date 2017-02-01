Allianz Foundation for North America Provides $50,000 Grant to Greater Richmond Fit4Kids
New grant supports Fit4Kids Mission of Improving Young People’s HealthAllianz Foundation for North America (https://www.allianz.com/en/responsibility/foundation_north_america/afna.html) has awarded a $50,000 grant to Greater Richmond Fit4Kids (http://grfit4kids.org/), a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving young people’s health and reducing the prevalence of childhood obesity in the Richmond region. The grant will be used to support the innovative programs offered by Fit4Kids that promote physical activity and healthy eating in schools, community organizations and beyond.