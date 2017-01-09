Pick a time period -
Oxelösund restart pushed back until the beginning of February

During the planned maintenance outage at SSAB Special Steels in Oxelösund in the beginning of December, ABB replaced the control system for the power supply of the rolling mill. During the planned restart, a transformer broke down, as earlier communicated. After repair, during the restart of the powertrain of the rolling mill, there was another breakdown of one out of six similar transformers.ABB is now renovating this transformer and is conducting a renewed trouble shooting of the control systems. This work is expected to last for three weeks. The net production and delivery loss is

HIDDN SOLUTIONS ASA – ESTABLISHES ADVISORY BOARD WITH UNIQUE COMPETENCY

Hiddn Solutions ASA ("Hiddn", "The Company") establishes an advisory board with market leading competency within digital espionage, economic crime, white collar crime, as well as industrial scaling and international commercialisation of Norwegian technology. The Company's new advisory board consists of: Kjell GrandhagenRetired Lt. General with 43 years of experience from the Norwegian Army, and the former Head of the Norwegian Intelligence Services for six years until January 2016. Petter Gottschalk Professor at the Norwegian Business School with specialty in cybercrime, white

CERATIZIT Group acquires German diamond tool manufacturer Becker Diamantwerkzeuge

CERATIZIT S.A., Mamer, Luxembourg (headquarters) and Becker Diamantwerkzeuge, Puchheim, Germany, January 9, 2017 On January 9, 2017, the CERATIZIT Group has acquired the German company Becker Diamantwerkzeuge. Becker produces extremely wear resistant tools for the automotive, mechanical engineering, medical technology, and aerospace industries. Becker tools are used when it comes to materials that are exotic and difficult to machine, such as aluminum, carbon fiber reinforced plastics or high alloy steel. In order to minimize the wear while machining, the cutting edges of the carbide

Synaption technology was the only one to hit the USA election prediction

Behavioral interpretation technology stood out by the precision in the prediction of the results, being the only source of information to correctly identify the main trends.On the 6th of January 2017 the victory of Donald Trump by the American Congress was officially declared. It was the most balanced election of all time, and the most difficult to predict. There is a real prediction industry before the election. But in 2016 a curious fact happened. All research institutes failed in their predictions. Only two research institutes in the US pointed to the possibility of a Republican

A.D. Stenger-Designed Home Hits the Market in Barton Hills

AUSTIN, TX (January 9, 2017) – An A.D. Stenger-designed home has hit the market in Austin’s Barton Hills neighborhood for $775,000. Known for his mid-century modern creations, Stenger designed over 100 homes in Austin. The property located at 1907 Paramount Avenue (https://www.coldwellbankerhomes.com/tx/austin/1907-paramount-ave/pid_15023050/) has been listed with Coldwell Banker United, REALTORS® sales associate Hanalei Myers of the company’s Northwest Austin office. “All of Stenger’s original designs have been maintained in the home,” said Myers. “The floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace

$8.5 Million Estate Hits the Market in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, FL (January 9, 2017) — An $8.5 million luxury residence has just hit the market in Stone Creek Ranch and is only days away from completion. The two-story estate sits on three acres and boasts a museum-quality sky roof, high-end finishes and an over 400-foot tree-lined driveway. Located at 9510 Bent Grass Court (https://www.coldwellbankerhomes.com/fl/delray-beach/9510-bent-grass-court/pid_15133893/), the seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom, two half baths estate was built by Greg Berman of Lands End Estates and is listed by Jonathan Postma of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate’s

$5.395 Million Home of Local Artist Lists in Naples

Sale Proceeds of Home to support the Roeder FoundationNAPLES, FL (January 9, 2017) – A $5.395 million luxury residence, owned by local artist Gerry Roeder, has just hit the market in Naples. Roeder’s art has been on display at the Naples Art Association at the von Liebig Museum, showcasing her specialties in pastel and acrylic paintings. Her studio/suite above the garage inspire much of her artwork. Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate’s Lori Fowler of the company’s Naples 5th Avenue office has the listing at 250 Lake Drive North (https://www.coldwellbankerhomes.com/fl/naples/250-lake-dr-

$13.9 Million Siesta Key Estate Listed by Stephanie Church

Second most expensive listing on Siesta Key, over 600-feet of waterfront on a 3.64-acre lotSARASOTA, FL (January 9, 2017) — The second most expensive home on Siesta Key has just hit the market1 -- a waterfront estate on Sanderling Road listed for $13.9 million on a 3.64 acre, gulf-to-lagoon lot with a private beach.  The residence, located at 8218 Sanderling Road (https://www.coldwellbankerhomes.com/fl/sarasota/8218-sanderling-rd/pid_15383497/) is situated on 304 feet of beachfront and 305 feet on Heron Lagoon and features a private guest house and clay tennis court, as well as a detached

Notice was sent for NDX Notice Sweden instead of NDX Notice Finland As from January 10, 2017, 2 Knock out warrants issued by SG Issuer will be listed on NDX Finland and will be included on the list for Knock-Outs. The instruments will be registered at Euroclear Finland Oy. Issuer: SG Issuer Type of security: Knock out warrants, open ended Execution: Automatic cash settlement Term: As from January 10, 2017 and forward or until time for knock out event Market Maker: Societe Generale Underlying: DAX 30 Index Current values of strike and barrier can be found at: [

# 17-30 Listing of Knock out warrant issued by Commerzbank AG

As from January 10, 2017, 1 Knock out warrant issued by Commerzbank AG will be listed on NDX Sweden and will be included on the list for Knock-Outs. The instrument will be registered at Euroclear Sweden AB. Issuer: Commerzbank AG Type of security: Knock out warrant, open ended Execution: Automatic cash settlement Term: As from January 10, 2017 and forward or until time for knock out event Market Maker: Commerzbank AG Underlying: OMXS30 index Current values of strike and barrier can be found at: [ NGM Market Data Web - KnockOutWarrants ] (http://turing.ngm.se/

#17-29 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by Commerzbank AG

As from January 10, 2017, 4 Turbo warrants issued by Commerzbank AG will be listed on NDX Sweden and will be included on the list for Knock-Outs. The instruments will be registered at Euroclear Sweden AB. Issuer: Commerzbank AG Type of security: Put Turbo warrants of European type Execution: Automatic cash settlement Term: As from January 10, 2017 to expiry date Market Maker: Commerzbank AG Underlying: OMXS30 index For more details see attached file. For further information concerning this NDX notice please contact: NDX Listing on +46 8 566 390 20 or at ndxlist@

Notice was sent for NDX Notice Sweden instead of NDX Notice Finland As from January 10, 2017, 2 Knock out warrants issued by SG Issuer will be listed on NDX Finland and will be included on the list for Knock-Outs. The instruments will be registered at Euroclear Finland Oy. Issuer: SG Issuer Type of security: Knock out warrants, open ended Execution: Automatic cash settlement Term: As from January 10, 2017 and forward or until time for knock out event Market Maker: Societe Generale Underlying: DAX 30 Index Current values of strike and barrier can be found at: [

Clarification of wording in the prospectus

In the prospectus published January 5, 2017 there has been a typing error detected on page 24, third section. The incorrect wording reads "The shareholder will receive five (5) subscription rights for each share held". The correct wording should be "The shareholder will receive one (1) subscription right for each share held”.More information about the rights issue and the prospectus is available on Diös website, www.dios.se

#17-2 Listing of Constant Leverage Certificates issued by Commerzbank AG

As from January 10, 2017, 14 Constant Leverage Certificates issued by Commerzbank AG will be listed on NDX Norway and will be included on the list for Certificates. The instruments will be registered at Verdipapirsentralen ASA - Norwegian Central Securities Depository. Issuer: Commerzbank AG Type of security: Call and put Certificates Execution: Automatic cash settlement Term: As from January 10, 2017, open ended Market Maker: Commerzbank AG Underlying: Daimler AG DAX 30 Index EURO STOXX 50 Index EURO STOXX Banks Index For more details see attached file.

Tilgin software behind HKBN’s “3-in-1 Connected Home Solution”

Stockholm, Sweden, December 23, 2016: Tilgin, a leading provider of gateway software for broadband access is proud to announce that its new gateway software, Open HGA, has been chosen by HKBN Group. The software will enable easy integration of service applications for the Group’s “3-in-1 Connected Home Solution”.HKBN Group (“HKBN”) is Hong Kong’s largest provider of residential high speed fiber broadband services and a fast growing enterprise solutions provider. The Group already offers a full range of telecommunications solutions for both the residential and enterprise markets and is now

Jonathan Layton appointed Michelin Head of Fleet

Stoke-on-Trent, January 9, 2017Michelin has appointed Jonathan Layton, 45, as National Sales Manager Fleet, UK and Republic of Ireland. A veteran Michelin man, Layton assumes the role after more than 15 years at the company. The role will see Layton managing the company’s team of key account managers to ensure excellent quality of service across its car and van fleet customers, which ranges from leasing companies, utilities providers and home delivery companies, to major blue-chip multi-nationals – responsible for operating some of the largest car and van fleets in country. He will also

#17-27 -09   Listing of Knock out warrants issued by SG Issuer

As from January 10, 2017, 2 Knock out warrants issued by SG Issuer will be listed on NDX Finland and will be included on the list for Knock-Outs. The instruments will be registered at Euroclear Finland Oy. Issuer: SG Issuer Type of security: Knock out warrants, open ended Execution: Automatic cash settlement Term: As from January 10, 2017 and forward or until time for knock out event Market Maker: Societe Generale Underlying: DAX 30 Index Current values of strike and barrier can be found at: [ NGM Market Data Web - KnockOutWarrants ] (http://turing.ngm.se/MDWebFront/

#17-26 Listing of Double knock out binary warrant issued by SG Issuer

As from January 10, 2017, 1 Double knock out binary warrant issued by SG Issuer will be listed on NDX Sweden and will be included on the list for Knock-Outs. The instrument will be registered at Euroclear Sweden AB. Issuer: SG Issuer Type of security: Call Double knock out binary warrant of European type Execution: Automatic cash settlement Term: As from January 10, 2017 to expiry date Market Maker: Societe Generale Underlying: ICE Brent Crude Oil Futures For more details see attached file. For further information concerning this NDX notice please contact: NDX

#17-25 Delisting of Instruments issued by Vontobel Financial Products GmbH

After the end of today’s trading, 10 Instruments issued by Vontobel Financial Products GmbH will be delisted from NDX Sweden. For more details see attached files. For further information concerning this NDX notice please contact: NDX Listing on +46 8 566 390 10 or at ndxlist@ngm.se Nordic Growth Market NGM ABAbout NDX Nordic derivatives Exchange (NDX) is a market for listing and trading of derivatives and other structured products. The market is operated by Nordic Growth Market (www.ngm.se), a regulated exchange under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory

#17-24 Listing of Mini future issued by BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance B.V.

As from January 10, 2017, 1 Mini future issued by BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance B.V. will be listed on NDX Sweden and will be included on the list for Knock-Outs. The instrument will be registered at Euroclear Sweden AB. Issuer: BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance B.V. Type of security: Mini future, open ended Execution: Automatic cash settlement Term: As from January 10, 2017 and forward or until time for knock out event Market Maker: BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Underlying: OMXS30 index Current values of strike and barrier can be found at: [ NGM Market Data Web -

#17-23 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance B.V.

As from January 10, 2017, 4 Knock out warrants issued by BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance B.V. will be listed on NDX Sweden and will be included on the list for Knock-Outs. The instruments will be registered at Euroclear Sweden AB. Issuer: BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance B.V. Type of security: Knock out warrants, open ended Execution: Automatic cash settlement Term: As from January 10, 2017 and forward or until time for knock out event Market Maker: BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Underlying: DAX 30 Index OMXS30 index S&P 500 Index Current values of strike and barrier can

Patent case concluded in Oxeon’s Favour

In a patent infringement case initiated by Oxeon, the pioneer of spread tow woven fabrics (which are sold under the Textreme® brand), a German Court of Appeal (Oberlandesgericht München) recently ruled in  favour of Oxeon. The infringing product, a spread tow fabric, was produced by G. Angeloni S.r.l, Italy. The Oberlandesgericht München found the aforesaid product to be infringing the German part of European patent (EP 1 838 909 B1, “the Patent”). The Patent is owned by a company associated with Oxeon and Oxeon is the licensee of the Patent. A German district court (Landgericht

Badger Explorer ASA - Mandatory Notification of Trade

Reference is made to the announcement from Badger Explorer ASA (the "Company") on 9th January 2017 regarding the Extraordinary General Meeting. As previously disclosed, CFO Gunnar Dolven, through his wholly owned investment company Dalvin Rådgivning AS, was allocated 2,400,000 shares in the private placement. Prior to the private placement, Mr. Dolven owned 434,872 shares. Following completion of the private placement, Mr. Dolven owns 2,834,872, which corresponds to an ownership of 0.75% of the outstanding shares in the Company after the private placement. CEO Roald Valen was

