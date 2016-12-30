Moberg Pharma completes acquisition of DermoPlast from Prestige Brands
STOCKHOLM, December 31st, 2016. Moberg Pharma AB (OMX: MOB) has now completed the previously announced acquisition of DermoPlast® from Prestige Brands, Inc pursuant to the terms announced on December 6th. The purchase price amounted to USD 47.6M plus stock value.DermoPlast® is an anesthetic spray used externally for relief of pain and itching from skin chaps and skin injuries. DermoPlast® will be sold through Moberg Pharma’s established sales channels in the U.S., via chain drugstores such as CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid and in mass retailers such as Walmart and Target and directly to