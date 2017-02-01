Pick a time period -
No more available filters You need to apply a filter before selecting newsroom

Use our filters to get your customized news. Save and subscribe to as many filters as you want, get the news that YOU are interested in right in your mailbox, RSS feed or in your personalized dashboard. Share your stories, news, multimedia and pressreleases and get a wider audience with news.cision.com.

Allianz Foundation for North America Provides $50,000 Grant to Greater Richmond Fit4Kids

New grant supports Fit4Kids Mission of Improving Young People’s HealthAllianz Foundation for North America (https://www.allianz.com/en/responsibility/foundation_north_america/afna.html) has awarded a $50,000 grant to Greater Richmond Fit4Kids (http://grfit4kids.org/), a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving young people’s health and reducing the prevalence of childhood obesity in the Richmond region.  The grant will be used to support the innovative programs offered by Fit4Kids that promote physical activity and healthy eating in schools, community organizations and beyond.

INSR - Contemplated private placement

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES Oslo, 1 February 2017   Insr Insurance Group ASA ("Insr" or the "Company") announces the launch of a private placement of between 14,000,000 and 16,000,000 new shares (the "Offer Shares"), representing approximately 31% to 35% of the outstanding share capital of the Company (the "Private Placement"). Carnegie (the “Manager”) has been engaged as manager and bookrunner in connection with the Private Placement.   Insr intends to use the net

Total Voting Rights

1 February 2017 16:00 Transparency Directive Voting Rights and Capital The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1.  As at 31 January 2017 the issued share capital of AstraZeneca PLC with voting rights is 1,265,278,295 ordinary shares of US$0.25.  No shares are held in Treasury.  Therefore, the total number of voting rights in AstraZeneca PLC is 1,265,278,295. The above figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they

Bayn undersigns two Letter of Intent and expands its distribution partnership in Switzerland and Greece

Bayn Europe signed a Letter of intent (LoI) with a Swiss and a Greek company, Prochem AG and Paxman respectively, after long discussions and negotiations about market entry strategies in the respective countries.Both LoI include distribution of Bayn solution product EUREBA and are effective from January 2017 for an initial period of up to 6 months. “Swiss partner prochem AG is a distribution company with over 50 years of experience on the Swiss market. prochem distributes high-quality specialty chemicals and raw materials. The focus lies on individually customized solutions for the

Vattenfall to present 2016 full year results

Vattenfall’s 2016 year end report will be published on Tuesday 7 February at 09.00 CET on corporate.vattenfall.com. A press conference for analysts and media will start at 10.30 CET and will be broadcasted live on the web.To join the press conference:Vattenfall’s president and CEO Magnus Hall and CFO Stefan Dohler will host the press conference at Vattenfall’s head office, Evenemangsgatan 13, Solna, Sweden. The press conference will be held in English. Please bring a press or ID card. To join the live webcast:Please click on the following link a few minutes before 10.30:

Wallenstam will be an anchor developer for Barkarbystaden IV

The municipal executive board in Järfälla Municipality has decided to choose Wallenstam as one of two anchor developers for Barkarbystaden IV. The agreement implies an option to negotiate with the municipality regarding land allocations for housing construction within the zoning plan areas for two years.We are very proud about the commission to be an anchor developer for Barkarbystaden IV. It will be a natural progression for us as a company to continue developing the Barkarbystaden district together with other developers,” says Mathias Aronsson Vice CEO, Wallenstam AB.  The zoning plans

Patria introduces new technology at IDEX 2017

Patria attends IDEX 2017 event held in February 19-23, in Abu Dhabi, UAE featuring its latest technology. At the event Patria will showcase the new Patria AMV28A with Kongsberg PROTECTOR Medium Caliber Turret (MCT-30) with Commander’s Independent Weapon Station with 12,7 mm Machine Gun and Javelin AT launcher and launch the world’s first 120 mm mortar system integrated with a container. In addition, Patria AMV Part Task Trainer (PTT) – the training system for Patria AMV is on display. The venue is the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). Welcome to visit Patria’s stand at CP-300.

#17-54 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG

As from February 02, 2017, 10 Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG will be listed on NDX Finland and will be included on the list for Knock-Outs. The instruments will be registered at Euroclear Finland Oy.Issuer: Commerzbank AG Type of security: Knock out warrants, open ended Execution: Automatic cash settlement Term: As from February 02, 2017 and forward or until time for knock out event Market Maker: Commerzbank AG Underlying: DAX 30 Index Current values of strike and barrier can be found at: [ NGM Market Data Web - KnockOutWarrants ] (http://turing.ngm.se/

#17-110 Listing of Mini futures issued by SG Issuer

As from February 02, 2017, 12 Mini futures issued by SG Issuer will be listed on NDX Sweden and will be included on the list for Knock-Outs. The instruments will be registered at Euroclear Sweden AB.Issuer: SG Issuer Type of security: Mini futures, open ended Execution: Automatic cash settlement Term: As from February 02, 2017 and forward or until time for knock out event Market Maker: Societe Generale Underlying: AstraZeneca PLC Fingerprint Cards AB ser B SKF AB ser. B Svenska Handelsbanken AB ser. A Current values of strike and barrier can be found at: [

#17-109 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by Commerzbank AG

As from February 02, 2017, 7 Turbo warrants issued by Commerzbank AG will be listed on NDX Sweden and will be included on the list for Knock-Outs. The instruments will be registered at Euroclear Sweden AB.Issuer: Commerzbank AG Type of security: Call and put Turbo warrants of European type Execution: Automatic cash settlement Term: As from February 02, 2017 to expiry date Market Maker: Commerzbank AG Underlying: DAX 30 Index OMXS30 index For more details see attached file. For further information concerning this NDX notice please contact: NDX Listing on +46 8

Enea top five contributor to the OPNFV project

Enabling architectural choice in the NFV community STOCKHOLM, Sweden, February 1, 2017 – Enea® (NASDAQ OMX Nordic:ENEA) steps forward as a top contributor to the industry collaboration project OPNFV. In the latest OPNFV quarterly report on community activities, Enea is ranked as the fifth most active company and an Enea engineer is ranked as the third most active individual contributor. Overall, the report shows an active and productive community driving the enablement of NFV in large enterprise and telecom networks.OPNFV is emerging as a de facto standard for NFV in the telecom industry,

#17-108 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by SG Issuer

As from February 02, 2017, 4 Knock out warrants issued by SG Issuer will be listed on NDX Sweden and will be included on the list for Knock-Outs. The instruments will be registered at Euroclear Sweden AB. Issuer: SG Issuer Type of security: Knock out warrants, open ended Execution: Automatic cash settlement Term: As from February 02, 2017 and forward or until time for knock out event Market Maker: Societe Generale Underlying: DAX 30 Index Fingerprint Cards AB ser B OMXS30 index Current values of strike and barrier can be found at: [ NGM Market Data Web -

#17-53 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by SG Issuer

As from February 02, 2017, 2 Knock out warrants issued by SG Issuer will be listed on NDX Finland and will be included on the list for Knock-Outs. The instruments will be registered at Euroclear Finland Oy. Issuer: SG Issuer Type of security: Knock out warrants, open ended Execution: Automatic cash settlement Term: As from February 02, 2017 and forward or until time for knock out event Market Maker: Societe Generale Underlying: DAX 30 Index Current values of strike and barrier can be found at: [ NGM Market Data Web - KnockOutWarrants ] (http://turing.ngm.se/

Sale of ICA Eiendom Norge completed

ICA Real Estate’s sale of ICA Eiendom Norge AS has now been completed in accordance with the agreement with UNION Real Estate Fund II, which was announced on 2 December 2016. The purchase price was SEK 1.9 billion, generating a capital gain of approximately SEK 400 million.The sale of the company ICA Eiendom includes a portfolio of 58 properties as well as the existing organisation. A total of 73 properties in Norway have been sold for SEK 2.8 billion since ICA Gruppen left the Norwegian grocery retail market in 2015. For more informationICA Gruppen press service, Telephone number: +46

SKF destroys 15 tons of fake bearings

Counterfeit bearings with a market value of approximately EUR 1 000 000 were destroyed in Greece, following the successful completion of legal proceedings commenced in 2009.Gothenburg, Sweden, 1 February, 2017: SKF has recently completed legal proceedings against a dealer of counterfeit bearings in Greece. Initiated in 2009, a total of 15 tons of counterfeit SKF bearings were seized as part of a raid at a dealer’s warehouse in the area of Piraeus, with whom SKF had no business relationship during these years. The bearings have now officially been declared counterfeit by the Greek courts

Proposal by the Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Tieto Corporation to the Annual General Meeting to be convened on 23 March 2017

Tieto Corporation STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 February 2017, 14.00 EET The Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Tieto Corporation proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the meeting would decide as follows: 1 Number and composition of the Board of Directors The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the Board of Directors shall have eight members and that the current Board members Kurt Jofs, Harri-Pekka Kaukonen, Johanna Lamminen, Sari Pajari, Endre Rangnes and Jonas Synnergren be re-elected and in addition Timo Ahopelto and Jonas Wiström are

Nel ASA: Launches upgraded, multipurpose H2Station®

(Oslo, 1st of February 2017) Nel Hydrogen Fueling, a division of Nel ASA (Nel), announced today the launch of a multipurpose hydrogen fueling station, which includes up to three separate dispensers connected to one fueling module.  “We are excited to announce the launch of a new H2Station, a new generation multipurpose hydrogen fueling station, which offers customers a modular, flexible and scalable fueling solution. The station can operate up to three hydrogen dispenser and can fuel hydrogen cars, buses, trucks and forklifts. It also has the world’s most compact footprint and is based

Nordnet: Monthly statistics January

Information about Nordnet is available at www.nordnetab.com.In January, 2,262,411 trades were made in stocks, warrants and options among Nordnet’s customers in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. That corresponds to 110,362 trades per day. The number of customers in the end of January was 576,600, which is 9,800 more than previous month. The number of accounts was 747,800, which is 12,800 more than previous month. Net savings for the month was SEK 500 million and the savings capital was SEK 236 billion. Lending to customers by the end of January was SEK 9.5 billion.   Table: Nordnet’s

Prevent punctures in advance – Aramid reinforced sidewalls effectively shield against damage

Press release 1.2.2017 More durability and protection for demanding driving conditions  Prevent punctures in advance – Aramid reinforced sidewalls effectively shield against damage  Carefree parking on the kerb or hitting a pothole may severely damage a tyre. Sharp crushed stone may also damage the tyre and render it unusable. If the tyre has suffered a hard and sharp impact, you should immediately have it inspected at a tyre dealership (http://www.vianor.fi/). Sidewall damage usually requires purchasing and fitting a replacement tyre.  The Aramid Sidewall technology developed

Prevent punctures in advance – Aramid reinforced sidewalls effectively shield against damage

Press release 1.2.2017 More durability and protection for demanding driving conditions  Prevent punctures in advance – Aramid reinforced sidewalls effectively shield against damage  Carefree parking on the kerb or hitting a pothole may severely damage a tyre. Sharp crushed stone may also damage the tyre and render it unusable. If the tyre has suffered a hard and sharp impact, you should immediately have it inspected at a tyre dealership (http://www.vianor.fi/). Sidewall damage usually requires purchasing and fitting a replacement tyre.  The Aramid Sidewall technology developed

Diös has today taken over possession of 32 properties in Umeå, Luleå and Sundsvall to the value of SEK 4.5 billion

On November 21, 2016 Diös signed an agreement to acquire 32 properties from Castellum. The transaction was completed today and Diös has now taken over possession of the properties. The acquisition increases the total property value of approximately 34 percent and will after the transaction amount to around SEK 18 billion.-          I'm incredibly happy and pleased that we took the opportunity to acquire this high-quality property portfolio. It is absolutely the right properties in absolutely the right locations that complement our existing portfolio in a very good way. We see both economies

Messe Frankfurt Middle East announces launch of Automechanika Riyadh 2018

Exhibition to alternate between Automechanika Jeddah creating more business opportunities in vast Saudi auto aftermarketDubai, UAE: Messe Frankfurt Middle East has announced the launch of Automechanika Riyadh 2018 today (1 February), as the region’s leading exhibition organiser expands its presence further in the Kingdom’s vast automotive aftermarket. Automechanika Riyadh will take place from 5 to 7 February 2018 at the Riyadh Exhibition Centre, and will take place every two years. The three‑day event will alternate between the existing Messe Frankfurt-organised Automechanika Jeddah,

Internationella Engelska Skolan applies to open new schools

Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB (IES) has applied to the Swedish Schools Inspectorate (Skolinspektionen) for permission to establish and run five new schools. Each application is for permission to open from 2019 or later and to educate students from pre-school until the end of middle school. The applications relate to plans to open schools for grades F-9 in Österåker, Östersund, Skellefteå, Huddinge (Länna) and Ekerö. These applications are the first step in the process and allow for decisions to be made at a later stage about whether to go ahead with each school and which year-

There are no items matching the current filter
There are no more items matching the current filter
Back to top