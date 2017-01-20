Pick a time period -
Repatriation expert keynotes immigration forum

A day-long immigration forum will feature thoughtful panel discussions, theatrical performances and a captivating keynote address on Friday, Feb. 3, at The University of Texas at Arlington.  The Borders, Boundaries and Barriers: Expansive Thinking and Global Solutions event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will include discussions by scholars and activists about immigration control policies as well as theatrical excerpts on immigrant arrival stories. Lori Baker, vice provost of Strategic Initiatives, Collaboration and Leadership Development at Baylor University, will give the

Candlewick Press Announces Global Publication of New Picture Book Written by Kate DiCamillo and Illustrated by Jaime Kim

SOMERVILLE, MA — Candlewick Press has today announced the forthcoming publication of a new book for young readers by two-time Newbery Award winner Kate DiCamillo entitled La La La: A Story of Hope, illustrated by #1 New York Times best-selling artist Jaime Kim, to be published in September 2017. The deal for world rights was brokered with Holly McGhee at Pippin Properties by Karen Lotz, president and publisher of Candlewick Press, who will edit. The book will be designed by Candlewick’s creative director and associate publisher, Chris Paul.  Jaime Kim was represented by Claire Easton at

HIDDN SOLUTIONS ASA – ISSUANCE OF NEW SHARES

Reference is made to the announcement from Hiddn Solutions ASA (the "Company") on 29 December 2016 regarding the Company's acquisition of 90.5% of the shares in Hiddn Security AS ("HIddn Security") (the "Transaction"). The Company has in the period from 4 January 2017 to 12 January 2017 consummated an offer to the remaining minority shareholders of Hiddn Security on the same terms as the Transaction. In connection with such offer, the board in the Company has today resolved issuance of 2,386,731 new shares in the Company, at a subscription price of NOK 2.89, in exchange for 1,303,753

BAKKAFROST: Suspicion of pathogenic ISA at A-73 Hvannasund Norður rises again

Tests taken by the Faroese Veterinary Authority at farming site A-73 Hvannasund Norður in January 2017 have again resulted in suspicion of pathogenic ISA virus at the farming site. Farming site A-73 Hvannasund Norður has been under increased surveillance since July 2016, when the farming site initially was suspected of being infected with pathogenic ISA virus. Reference is made to market announcement on 14 July 2016 and 21 July 2016. The tests taken in January 2017 were part of this increased surveillance of A-73 Hvannasund Norður. Farming site A-73 Hvannasund Norður has 1.2 million fish

DDM has successfully placed EUR 50 million of senior secured bonds

DDM Holding AG (First North: DDM), a specialist investor in and manager of non-performing loans and distressed assets, announces that one of its wholly owned indirect subsidiaries, DDM Debt AB (publ), has successfully placed EUR 50 million of senior secured bonds in the Nordic market.The proceeds from the bond issue will be used to refinance existing debt within the DDM Holding Group and to acquire more debt portfolios. The offering attracted very strong demand from the Nordic investor base where institutional demand dominated the oversubscribed order book. The bonds will be issued with a

10 Over-the-Top Romantic Suites in California

SACRAMENTO, CA [January 20, 2017]--There are hundreds of swoon-worthy boutique hotels and bed and breakfasts in California. But to help narrow the choices for Valentine’s Day, the California Association of Boutique & Breakfast Inns (CABBI) has compiled a list of 10 over-the-top romantic suites around the state. With incredible views, soaking tubs, romantic lighting, fireplaces and more, these 10 suites in California pull out all the stops on romance. In the heart of San Francisco’s bustling Union Square, the Inn at Union Square (https://www.cabbi.com/inn/The-Inn-at-Union-Square) has just

Gauge Line Lofts List Exclusively with Coldwell Banker’s The Wood Team

The modern-style Gauge Line Lofts are now open for showingsTAMPA, FL (January 20, 2017) – The Gauge Line Lofts, currently under construction, are now open for showings in two model units. The community, located at 4244 Gauge Line Loop has been listed exclusively by Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate’s The Wood Team of the company’s South Tampa office. The lofts have an expected completion date of December 2017 and are priced starting at $235,000. “The town homes are sleek and gorgeous,” said Nancy Wood. “The community meets new home buyer demands for modern luxury at an affordable

OKI Data Americas Offers New Dimension in Color Printing with Launch of Neon Color Printer

Ground-breaking technology opens bright new revenue opportunities for printing companiesMount Laurel, NJ (January 20, 2017) – OKI Data Americas (http://www.okidata.com/) – the world-class printing technology leader – is taking color printing to the next level for creative businesses and print houses with the launch of the new Pro6410 NeonColor (http://www.oki.com/eu/printing/products/colour/graphic-arts/neon-toner-series/pro6410neoncolor/index.html) printer and introduction of white toner technology, to its range of innovative graphic arts printers.  OKI’s new Pro6410 NeonColor liberates

Barbara Phaup Affiliates with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

TYLER, TX (January 20, 2017) – Barbara Phaup, an experienced sales associate, has affiliated with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage’s Tyler office.   After 30 years in real estate sales, Phaup joined Keller Williams as a team lead in the company’s Tyler office where she oversaw over 130 sales associates, providing guidance and support to the agents for three years. Phaup will now transition to real estate sales where she will specialize in garden homes and senior buyers.   According to Phaup, “I really enjoyed my time coaching the agents and helping them grow their business,

JET EXCHANGE OPENS UP THE GREAT WHITE NORTH WITH CANADIAN APPROVALS

20 January 2017Jet charter and management firm Jet Exchange has secured its Foreign Air Operator Certificate (FAOC) from the Canadian Transportation Agency, enabling it to conduct non-scheduled flights between the UK and Canada. The certification means brokers can book trans-Atlantic flights through Jet Exchange with complete confidence. Equipped with a Challenger 604, the charter business can now conduct direct operations from Britain with the range to reach the Canadian urban eastern heartlands of Toronto and Montreal, plus the capital, Ottawa. Ian Austin, Managing Director, Jet

Biscayne Park’s Only LEED Platinum Certified Home is Ultra Energy Efficient

MIAMI, FL (January 20, 2017) – A smart, sustainable, platinum LEED-certified home has just hit the market in Biscayne Park for $745,000. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home spans 1,700-square-feet of living space. Melanie Dawn Molina Wood and Randy Moreland of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate have the listing at 11816 NE 6th Avenue (https://www.coldwellbankerhomes.com/fl/biscayne-park/11816-ne-6th-ave/pid_16004009/). “The market for heathy, sustainable living is growing substantially, particularly in Miami-Dade,” said Wood. “As the trend grows, we’re seeing the prices for green

#17-36 Delisting of Instruments issued by Vontobel Financial Products GmbH

After the end of today’s trading, 15 Instruments issued by Vontobel Financial Products GmbH will be delisted from NDX Finland.For more details see attached files. For further information concerning this NDX notice please contact: NDX Listing on +46 8 566 390 10 or at ndxlist@ngm.se Nordic Growth Market NGM AB About NDX Nordic derivatives Exchange (NDX) is a market for listing and trading of derivatives and other structured products. The market is operated by Nordic Growth Market (www.ngm.se), a regulated exchange under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory

#17-79 Delisting of Instruments issued by Vontobel Financial Products GmbH

After the end of today’s trading, 36 Instruments issued by Vontobel Financial Products GmbH will be delisted from NDX Sweden.For more details see attached files. For further information concerning this NDX notice please contact: NDX Listing on +46 8 566 390 10 or at ndxlist@ngm.se Nordic Growth Market NGM AB About NDX Nordic derivatives Exchange (NDX) is a market for listing and trading of derivatives and other structured products. The market is operated by Nordic Growth Market (www.ngm.se), a regulated exchange under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory

Senzime announces the nomination committee for the AGM 2017

Uppsala, January 20, 2017. Senzime announces the nomination committee for the AGM 2017.The Nomination Committee, which is appointed in accordance with the principles adopted at the AGM 2016 consists of: ·         Terry Cross ·         Sorin Brull ·         Adam Dahlberg ·         Ulf Lindskog ·         Philip Siberg Chairman of the Nomination Committee is Philip Siberg. For further information, please contact: Lena Söderström, CEO of Senzime AB Tel: +46 708-16 39 12, email: lena.soderstrom@senzime.com TO THE EDITORS About Senzime Senzime develops unique

Senzime announces that yearend report 2016 to be released February 16, 2017

Uppsala, January 20, 2017. The Board of Senzime has decided that the yearend report is to be released one week earlier than announced.The previously announced date of the report, February 22, is brought forward to February 16 2017. For further information, please contact: Lena Söderström, CEO of Senzime AB Tel: +46 708-16 39 12, email: lena.soderstrom@senzime.com TO THE EDITORS About Senzime Senzime develops unique patient-oriented monitoring systems that make it possible to assess patients' biochemical and physiological processes before, during and after surgery. The

Changes in Eltel’s Nomination Committee composition for the AGM 2017

Following the recent change in the ownership of Eltel AB, the composition of Eltel’s Nomination Committee has changed. As of 20 January 2017, the four largest shareholders of Eltel are: Zeres Capital, the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund (AP4), Swedbank Robur Fonder and the First National Pension Fund (AP1).Lannebo fonder has reduced its holding from 6.78% and is no longer among the four largest shareholders. Consequently, they will step down from the Nomination Committee while AP1 will take on the position. The Nomination Committee members as of today are: · Joakim Rubin, Zeres

#17-78 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by Commerzbank AG

As from January 23, 2017, 4 Turbo warrants issued by Commerzbank AG will be listed on NDX Sweden and will be included on the list for Knock-Outs. The instruments will be registered at Euroclear Sweden AB.Issuer: Commerzbank AG Type of security: Call Turbo warrants of European type Execution: Automatic cash settlement Term: As from January 23, 2017 to expiry date Market Maker: Commerzbank AG Underlying: DAX 30 Index OMXS30 index For more details see attached file. For further information concerning this NDX notice please contact: NDX Listing on +46 8 566 390 20

Invitation – DNB’s fourth quarter results for 2016 will be presented on Thursday 2 February

DNB will publish its results for the fourth quarter of 2017 on Thursday, 2 February 2017 at 7.30 am CET. 2 February at 9.30 am CET: press conference in English accessible via live web TVPlace: DNB’s head office in Bjørvika, Dronning Eufemias gate 30, Oslo.A live broadcast will be available at www.dnb.no/en/ir.Please register your attendance in Oslo at ca@dnb.no (ca@dnb.no?Subject=Registration%20DNB%20Quarterly%20Presentation%20Oslo).The press conference will be held in English. 2 February at 1.30 pm CET: conference call for analysts and investorsTo attend the conference call:

#17-77 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG

As from January 23, 2017, 2 Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG will be listed on NDX Sweden and will be included on the list for Knock-Outs. The instruments will be registered at Euroclear Sweden AB.Issuer: Commerzbank AG Type of security: Knock out warrants, open ended Execution: Automatic cash settlement Term: As from January 23, 2017 and forward or until time for knock out event Market Maker: Commerzbank AG Underlying: DAX 30 Index OMXS30 index Current values of strike and barrier can be found at: [ NGM Market Data Web - KnockOutWarrants ] (http://

#17-76 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance B.V.

As from January 23, 2017, 2 Turbo warrants issued by BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance B.V. will be listed on NDX Sweden and will be included on the list for Knock-Outs. The instruments will be registered at Euroclear Sweden AB.Issuer: BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance B.V. Type of security: Put Turbo warrants of European type Execution: Automatic cash settlement Term: As from January 23, 2017 to expiry date Market Maker: BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Underlying: DAX 30 Index OMXS30 index For more details see attached file. For further information concerning this NDX notice

#17-75 Listing of Mini futures issued by BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance B.V.

As from January 23, 2017, 8 Mini futures issued by BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance B.V. will be listed on NDX Sweden and will be included on the list for Knock-Outs. The instruments will be registered at Euroclear Sweden AB.Issuer: BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance B.V. Type of security: Mini futures, open ended Execution: Automatic cash settlement Term: As from January 23, 2017 and forward or until time for knock out event Market Maker: BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Underlying: AstraZeneca PLC Boliden AB Electrolux AB ser. B Husqvarna AB ser. B Securitas AB ser. B

#17-6 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG

As from January 23, 2017, 10 Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG will be listed on NDX Denmark and will be included on the list for Knock-Outs. The instruments will be registered at VP SECURITIES A/S. Issuer: Commerzbank AG Type of security: Knock out warrants, open ended Execution: Automatic cash settlement Term: As from January 23, 2017 and forward or until time for knock out event Market Maker: Commerzbank AG Underlying: Nokia Oyj Current values of strike and barrier can be found at: [ NGM Market Data Web - KnockOutWarrants ] (http://turing.ngm.se/

#17-35 Listing of Warrants issued by Commerzbank AG

As from January 23, 2017 221 Warrants issued by Commerzbank AG will be listed on NDX Finland and will be included on the list for Plain vanillas. The instruments will be registered at Euroclear Finland Oy. Issuer: Commerzbank AG Type of security: Warrants Execution: Automatic cash settlement Term: As from January 23, 2017 to expiry date. Market Maker: Commerzbank AG Underlying: Fortum Oyj Kone Oyj Metso Oyj Nordea Bank AB Neste Corporation Nokia Oyj Nokian Renkaat Oyj Outokumpu Oyj Sampo Oyj Stora Enso Oyj UPM-Kymmene Oyj For more details

