Moberg Pharma completes acquisition of DermoPlast from Prestige Brands

STOCKHOLM, December 31st, 2016. Moberg Pharma AB (OMX: MOB) has now completed the previously announced acquisition of DermoPlast® from Prestige Brands, Inc pursuant to the terms announced on December 6th. The purchase price amounted to USD 47.6M plus stock value.DermoPlast® is an anesthetic spray used externally for relief of pain and itching from skin chaps and skin injuries. DermoPlast® will be sold through Moberg Pharma’s established sales channels in the U.S., via chain drugstores such as CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid and in mass retailers such as Walmart and Target and directly to

Notice of effectiveness of the amended and restated terms and conditions - Mobylife Holding A/S

Intertrust (Sweden) AB, acting in its capacity as agent for the holders af the notes issued by Mobylife Holding A/S (the “Issuer”) with ISIN SE0005936382 (the “Notes”), under the terms and conditions of the Notes, initiated on 1 December 2016 a second written procedure where the noteholders could  approve or reject a request made by the Issuer. By way of the written procedure the noteholders accepted the request in full and therefore resolved to amend and restate the terms and conditions as well as provide the requested consent and waivers.The effectiveness of the request was, in addition

AXA – Change in number of shares and votes

PRESS RELEASE DATED 2016-12-30As already informed, Axactor AB (publ) (Oslo Børs: AXA) has conducted an issue of new shares. Following the share issue, the total number of issued shares and votes in the company are 1,226,488,769. This announcement follows statutory information requirements for Swedish public companies at end of the month during which the registered number of issued shares or votes has changed, in accordance with Section 9 Chapter 4 of the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. Lag (1991:980 om handel med finansiella instrument). For further information, please

Making the Most of a Small Space

Moving into a small home can be a challenge, especially if you’re downsizing from a larger place or have accumulated a lot of furniture and possessions over the years. Fortunately, by following just a few simple tips, you can make the most of whatever space you have.   First and foremost, you should go through all of your things and sell or donate any furniture, decorative objects, clothing and other items that aren’t essential or haven't been used in years.   Next, be sure to use any storage space effectively – bookcases and shelves serve many functions, saving space while

Coor extends IFM agreement with Tieto in Scandinavia

Coor has extended its collaboration agreement with Tieto for the delivery of a large number of Integrated Facility Management (IFM) services in Sweden, Norway and Denmark.Tieto is one of the Nordics’ leading IT service providers with operations in more than 20 locations across Scandinavia. The agreement between Tieto and Coor means Coor assuming overall responsibility for coordinating, providing and developing a large number of FM services such as reception, fire safety and surveillance, conference services, help desk, cleaning, environmental certification, recycling, coffee & catering,

Increased number of shares and votes in Volati AB (publ)

Increased number of shares and votes in Volati AB (publ) As of 30 December 2016, the total number of shares and votes in Volati AB (publ) (”Volati”) amounts to 82,010,345 shares and 80,566,948.4 votes. The total number of shares consists of 80,406,571 ordinary shares, entitled to one (1) vote per ordinary share, and 1,603,774 preference shares, entitled to one-tenth (1/10) of a vote per preference share. The total number of shares and votes has increased as a result of the new issue of 1,896,551 ordinary shares that Volati carried out in December owing to the exercise of the over-

#16-1228 Listing of instrument issued by Natixis Structured Issuance SA

As from January 02, 2017, 1 instrument issued by Natixis Structured Issuance SA will be listed on NDX Structured Products Sweden. The instrument will be registered at Euroclear Sweden AB.Issuer: Natixis Structured Issuance SA Agent: Exceed For more details see attached file. For further information concerning this NDX notice please contact: NDX Listing on +46 8 566 390 20 or at ndxlist@ngm.se Nordic Growth Market NGM AB About NDX Nordic derivatives Exchange (NDX) is a market for listing and trading of derivatives and other structured products. The market is operated by

New Addition to the THQ Nordic Portfolio

THQ Nordic AB Acquires “This is the Police” from Weappy LLC.Karlstad (Sweden), Minsk (Belarus), December 30: Today, THQ Nordic announced that an asset purchase agreement with Weappy LLC has been closed and “This is the Police” is now part of THQ Nordic’s growing IP portfolio. Lars Wingefors, founder and Group CEO, comments: “We are happy to report, that “This is the Police” can now be accounted to our owned IP- and franchise portfolio. Before signing off the asset purchase agreement with Weappy LLC, THQ Nordic functioned as publisher only. In strong cooperation with our friends from

Conversionof shares

According to Husqvarna AB´s articles of association, owners of Class A shares have the right to have such shares converted to Class B shares. Conversion reduces the total number of votes in Husqvarna AB. When such a conversion has occurred, the company is obligated by the Act on Trading in Financial Instruments to disclose any such change. In December 2016, at the request of shareholders, 300,022 Class A shares was converted to Class B shares. The total number of votes thereafter amounts to 159,688,895.9. The total number of registered shares in the company amounts to 576,343,778

Lifco acquires world leading supplier of forest inventory instruments

Lifco has signed an agreement to acquire Haglöf Sweden, the world leading supplier of professional forest inventory instruments. In the financial year 2015/16, Haglöf Sweden reported net sales of approximately 60 MSEK and the company employs 43 people. Haglöf Sweden will be consolidated in business area Systems Solutions’ division Forest (previously Sawmill Equipment). The acquisition will not have any significant effect on Lifco’s earnings or financial position in current financial year. Haglöf Sweden was founded in 1943 and has its head office and production in Långsele, Sweden.

YIT to sell apartments worth approximately EUR 10 million for rental use

YIT Corporation Investor News December 30, 2016 at 14:00 p.m.YIT has signed agreements on the sale of 46 apartments to residential funds. The total value of the agreements is approximately EUR 10 million. The apartments that will come for rental use, are located in different parts of Finland and are either mainly completed or close to the completion. The apartments will be recorded in the fourth quarter sales. For further information, please contact: Hanna Jaakkola, Vice President, Investor Relations, YIT Corporation, tel. +358 40 5666 070, hanna.jaakkola@yit.fi YIT CORPORATION

Conversion of shares in Skanska AB

In conjunction with a conversion of shares, the company is obliged, according to the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980), to disclose information concerning the change.During December 2016, 43,868 Series A shares were converted to Series B shares at the request of shareholders. Accordingly, the total number of votes in the company totals 598,041,890. The total number of registered shares in the company amounts to 419,903,072, of which 19,793,202 are Series A shares, and 400,109,870 are Series B shares.

CHANGE IN NUMBER OF OUTSTANDING SHARES IN HiQ DURING DECEMBER

As of 30 December 2016 the number of outstanding shares and votes in HiQ International AB amount to 54 713 105 shares.The change in number of outstanding shares is a result due to exercise of warrants. For further information, please contact:Fredrik Malm, CFO and Head of Investor Relations HiQ, tel: +46 8 588 90 000,+46 704 200 017 HiQ discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. This press release was submitted for publication at 11.00 CET on 30 December 2016.

#16-81 Trade halt in certain instruments due to early closing in Great Britain and Germany

British markets closes today at 13.30 and German markets closes today at 14:00 meaning that certain instruments with British and German underlying will be trade halted at the point in time mentioned above.  Trading and market making in the concerning instruments will be resumed on January 2nd2017. For more information concerning the affected instruments, please check our website www.ngm.se or contact the issuers of the instruments in question. For further information concerning this NDX notice please contact: NGM market surveillance, +46 8 566 390 55, marketsurveillance@ngm.se

Regulatory approval received for acquisition of Kemwell Indian operations

Further to the announcement on 18th April 2016 that Recipharm would acquire the pharma division of Kemwell’s Indian operation, the Indian Foreign Investment Promotion Board has now granted approval for this transaction to take place.Closing is expected to occur at the beginning of 2017 and comprises the acquisition of Kemwell’s pharmaceutical manufacturing and development operations located in Bengaluru known as Recipharm Pharmaservices Private Ltd.  For more information please visit www.recipharm.com or contact: Thomas Eldered, CEO, thomas.eldered@recipharm.com, telephone: +46 8 602

Alma Media has sold its share of Professio Finland Oy

Alma Media Corporation          Press Release                              30 December 2016 at 11.15 a.m. ALMA MEDIA HAS SOLD ITS SHARE OF PROFESSIO FINLAND OY Alma Talent Events Oy, an Alma Media group company, has today divested its 49.9 % shareholding of Professio Finland Oy, an events organising company. The buyer is Cor Group Oy who is the main shareholder of Professio Finland Oy. The parties have agreed to not disclose the transaction price. Alma Media enters a 0.4 million euros profit from the sale to its fourth quarter 2016 accounts. Professio is an events organiser and

ABB HAS EXTEND EARLIER AGREEMENT ON TECHNOLOGY SUPPLY AND SUPPLY FINANCING TO JUNE 30TH 2017

Sotkamo Silver is delighted to announce that the agreement with ABB Oy concerning sales of technology, has been extended until June 30th 2017. The agreement covers engineering, design, delivery and supply of electrification, automation and instrumentation. The estimated value of the deliveries are about 5 million euro. The value of the supply financing is dependent on the value of the delivery.  “ABB’s wide mining-industry experience, project-competence and comprehensive technologies will help the Silver Mine to operate at its most productive and efficient way from the very first

Magnolia Bostad signs agreement to acquire property in Upplands Väsby

Magnolia Bostad signs agreement to acquire the property Grimsta 5:2 in Upplands Väsby comprizing approximately 21 000 sqm of land located just south of Infra City.The local plan presently allows for industries and Magnolia Bostad is planning to apply for a local plan which allows for residential development. The area is today an area of businesses, offices and retail and belongs to a part of Upplands Väsby that will greatly expand over the coming years. The proximity to Stockholm and Arlanda, a good range of trade and services make the area very attractive as a residential area. The

TEKES LOAN TERM IS EXTENDED

TEKES - the Finnish Funding Agency for Innovation, has extended the terms of the development loan of 9,400,000 EUR. According to the new terms the project financing of the Silver Mine shall be secured before June 30th 2017. Otherwise, the conditions are the same as earlier. TEKES finance and boosts a wide range of innovation activities in research communities, industry and service sectors. "I am very pleased that TEKES have extended their earlier resolution. The schedule is now adjusted to the progress, which have been reached in the financing negotiations. Our ambition is that all

Notice to extraordinary shareholders’ meeting in Oncology Venture Sweden AB (publ)

The shareholders of Oncology Venture Sweden AB (publ), 559016-3290, are hereby invited to attend the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday 17 January 2017 at 10:00 at the offices of Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB, Stortorget 23, Malmö, Sweden.Right to attend and notification Shareholders who wish to attend the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting must  · be registered on Wednesday 11 January 2017 in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB, and  · provide written notification to the company no later than Wednesday 11 January 2017of the intention to attend,

