Making the Most of a Small Space

Fri, Dec 30, 2016 10:13 EST

Moving into a small home can be a challenge, especially if you’re downsizing from a larger place or have accumulated a lot of furniture and possessions over the years. Fortunately, by following just a few simple tips, you can make the most of whatever space you have. First and foremost, you should go through all of your things and sell or donate any furniture, decorative objects, clothing and other items that aren’t essential or haven't been used in years. Next, be sure to use any storage space effectively – bookcases and shelves serve many functions, saving space while