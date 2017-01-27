Trigon Agri A/S: Major Shareholder Announcement
Trigon Agri A/S hereby pursuant to Section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act announces receipt of the following major shareholders’ notifications: Sparinvest S.A. on trade date 27th January 2017 via ID-Sparinvest, Filial af Sparinvest S.A., Luxembourg (henceforth called Sparinvest) divested 70,000,000 shares in Trigon Agri A/S. As a result of the sale, Sparinvest S.A.’s aggregated ownership has decreased to 207,583,953 shares, 12.01% of the total voting rights of Trigon Agri A/S. The shares were acquired via an over-the counter transaction by a group of committed shareholders of