Trigon Agri A/S: Major Shareholder Announcement

Trigon Agri A/S hereby pursuant to Section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act announces receipt of the following major shareholders’ notifications: Sparinvest S.A. on trade date 27th January 2017 via ID-Sparinvest, Filial af Sparinvest S.A., Luxembourg (henceforth called Sparinvest) divested 70,000,000 shares in Trigon Agri A/S. As a result of the sale, Sparinvest S.A.’s aggregated ownership has decreased to 207,583,953 shares, 12.01% of the total voting rights of Trigon Agri A/S. The shares were acquired via an over-the counter transaction by a group of committed shareholders of

John Wick Chronicles Coming to Steam and HTC Vive on February 9

MEDIA ALERTLOS ANGELES (January 27, 2017) Starbreeze and Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) today announced that the highly anticipated VR first-person shooter John Wick Chronicles for the HTC Vive virtual reality headset will be released on the digital distribution platform Steam on February 9. Available to pre-order now at $19.99, John Wick Chronicles gives players the opportunity to explore the iconic Continental Hotel and tasks them with assassinating seemingly unbeatable targets that only John Wick himself could handle. The game was created by Lionsgate and Starbreeze in collaboration

Hardwood pulpwood prices in Brazil, Indonesia, Australia and Chile increased during the fall, resulting in a 5.6% jump of the HFPI price index

Hardwood fiber prices have slowly turned around this year with the HFPI price index being up 5.6% from the 1Q/16 to the 3Q/16, according to the Wood Resource Quarterly. The softwood fiber price index SFPI fell in the 3Q/16 both because of lower costs in local currencies and a stronger US dollar.Seattle, USA. The two Global Wood Fiber Price Indices were close to parity in the 3Q/16. The Hardwood Wood Fiber Price Index (HFPI) has rebounded by 5.6% from the 1Q/16 when it reached an 11-year low. The biggest price increases this year have been in Brazil, Indonesia, Australia and Chile where

Jetpak Top Holding AB (publ) publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of its bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

Jetpak Top Holding AB (publ) ("Jetpak") issued on 2 December 2016 a senior secured bond loan of SEK 400,000,000 within a total framework amount of SEK 600,000,000 on the Swedish bond market. The bonds carry a floating interest of STIBOR 3m + 6.40 per cent per annum and matures 2 December 2020. Jetpak has applied for listing of the bonds on the Corporate Bond list at Nasdaq Stockholm. The bonds will be admitted to trading as soon as possible. In connection with this Jetpak has prepared a prospectus. The prospectus has been approved by, and registered with, the Swedish Financial

Scania recalls soft toy

Product safety recall: Teddy bear with blue zipper vest. Identification number: P/N 2199875 Scania has issued a product safety recall of a teddy bear with a blue zipper vest. The zipper could come loose and could pose a risk of choking. No incidents have been reported.Customers are asked to immediately stop using the teddy bear and return it to any Scania dealer for a full refund. The nearest Scania dealer can be found by using the Scania Dealer Locator online service, https://www.scania.com/global/en/home/dealer-locator.html. The product has been sold at Scania dealer shops, at

Mikkeller Beer for SAS Awarded Monocle Travel Top 50 Award

When Monocle Magazine lists its Travel Top 50 in their annual survey of the best in class, Mikkeller Beer for SAS wins the “Top onboard tipples” category. Mikkeller has now brewed several beers for SAS customers, with more to come. Inspired by vintage SAS posters, Mikkeller’s Art Director Keith Shore came up with the cool design for the cans that share the color of the original SAS logo. The beer referred to in Monocles Travel Top 50 Awards, is spontaneously fermented, and inspired by the dynamic life and food culture of the bustling Chinese city. “Hong Kong has a special

Kepecz-Hays and Buky Team of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate Ranked No. 1 Team in Sarasota County

The team sold $70.35 million in residential and commercial real estate in 2016SARASOTA, FL (January 27, 2017) – The Kepecz-Hays and Buky Team were ranked the number one team in Sarasota County this year for their exceptional combined sales volume of $70.35 million, $61.07 million in residential1 and $9.28 million commercial2 real estate. Gabe Buky and his son, Charles, are teamed with Judy Kepecz-Hays, Gabe’s sister. Previews® Property Specialists out of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate’s Longboat Key office. The team quickly gained traction with several multi-million dollar deals

Escalation clauses can make the difference when bidding wars arise

By Dean CottrillEven though much of the District is in what we would consider a fairly normal market, with moderate price increases and a climate that favors neither buyers nor sellers, there are some pockets that remain hot sellers’ markets. Whether it’s the most sought-after neighborhood or a hard-to-find price-point, the end result is often the same – a bidding war breaks out.   While bidding wars are thrilling for sellers, they can be extremely frustrating and even heartbreaking for buyers. Some buyers bid on multiple properties without ever winning and eventually give up. That

#17-100 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance B.V.

As from January 30, 2017, 9 Turbo warrants issued by BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance B.V. will be listed on NDX Sweden and will be included on the list for Knock-Outs. The instruments will be registered at Euroclear Sweden AB.Issuer: BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance B.V. Type of security: Call and put Turbo warrants of European type Execution: Automatic cash settlement Term: As from January 30, 2017 to expiry date Market Maker: BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Underlying: DAX 30 Index OMXS30 index For more details see attached file. For further information concerning this

#17-99 Listing of Mini futures issued by BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance B.V.

As from January 30, 2017, 7 Mini futures issued by BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance B.V. will be listed on NDX Sweden and will be included on the list for Knock-Outs. The instruments will be registered at Euroclear Sweden AB.Issuer: BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance B.V. Type of security: Mini futures, open ended Execution: Automatic cash settlement Term: As from January 30, 2017 and forward or until time for knock out event Market Maker: BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Underlying: DAX 30 Index Nasdaq 100 OMXS30 index Current values of strike and barrier can be found at: [

#17-98 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by Commerzbank AG

As from January 30, 2017, 2 Turbo warrants issued by Commerzbank AG will be listed on NDX Sweden and will be included on the list for Knock-Outs. The instruments will be registered at Euroclear Sweden AB.Issuer: Commerzbank AG Type of security: Put Turbo warrants of European type Execution: Automatic cash settlement Term: As from January 30, 2017 to expiry date Market Maker: Commerzbank AG Underlying: OMXS30 index For more details see attached file. For further information concerning this NDX notice please contact: NDX Listing on +46 8 566 390 20 or at ndxlist@ngm.

Johan Berg appointed Managing Director for Inwido Finland

Inwido, Europe’s largest supplier of windows, today announces that Johan Berg will be the new Managing Director for Inwido in Finland. Johan Berg starts April 1, 2017.Johan Berg has a Master of Science from The Swedish School of Economics in Helsinki and has during the last 19 years worked in several senior leading positions for the French company L’Oréal, one of the global leaders within cosmetics. Current position for Johan Berg is as Managing Director for L’Oréal Baltics and before that he has held the same position for L’Oréal Australia & New Zealand, Denmark, Finland and Norway.

#17-97 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance B.V.

As from January 30, 2017, 3 Knock out warrants issued by BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance B.V. will be listed on NDX Sweden and will be included on the list for Knock-Outs. The instruments will be registered at Euroclear Sweden AB. Issuer: BNP Paribas Arbitrage Issuance B.V. Type of security: Knock out warrants, open ended Execution: Automatic cash settlement Term: As from January 30, 2017 and forward or until time for knock out event Market Maker: BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Underlying: DAX 30 Index OMXS30 index Current values of strike and barrier can be found at: [

#17-6 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG

As from January 30, 2017, 15 Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG will be listed on NDX Norway and will be included on the list for Knock-Outs. The instruments will be registered at Verdipapirsentralen ASA - Norwegian Central Securities Depository. Issuer: Commerzbank AG Type of security: Knock out warrants, open ended Execution: Automatic cash settlement Term: As from January 30, 2017 and forward or until time for knock out event Market Maker: Commerzbank AG Underlying: Subsea 7 S.A. DNB ASA Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Norsk Hydro ASA DNO International

CEO Letter - January, 2017

Hi, We finished strongly last year! During December, we could communicate a number of big wins here in Sweden. Together with our partner NetNordic, we won three deals in December totalling 8-10 million SEK. We see that our customers are buying our product not only to expand their networks but there is also a lot of interest and demand to upgrade existing networks to gigabit speeds.Increasing capacity and speed is a natural consequence of the digitalisation in society. The rollout speed in Sweden is fast but there is more that can be done. Our products and solutions are a good fit for the

Reima, Global Leader in Premium Kids Outerwear Launches in the US

Since 1944, Reima has been creating outerwear for kids. Our long-standing focus on kids has helped us become the global leader in children’s technical outerwear with a presence in over 30 countries globally. Headquartered in Scandinavia (Finland), Reima is excited to launch in the US for FW17. During our over 70 years of experience, we have gained a unique understanding of how kids move, how they play, what they need. Every Reima product is carefully designed for a specific age, starting with the design fit to the fabrics and all the way to product features.  Reima’s mission is to

Carrier Transicold Ensures Valentine's Day Keeps Coming up Roses

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, January 27, 2017With millions of red roses set to be delivered this Valentine’s Day, Carrier Transicold (http://www.carriertransicold.eu/)’s transport refrigeration technology is doing its part to ensure each delivery arrives fresh.  It will also help to surprise 12 consumers this February 14th with a rose bouquet as part of its pan-European Cool Valentine’s Day Contest, which provides a behind-the-scenes look at the journey that roses typically make from hothouse to vase. Carrier Transicold Europe is a part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United

Invitation to webcast in conjunction with Mr Green & Co AB’s Year-End Report 2016

On Friday, February 10, 2017 at 10:00 CET a presentation of Mr Green & Co AB’s Year-End Report 2016, will be webcasted for analysts, media and investors.CEO Per Norman and CFO Simon Falk will present the report, followed by a Q&A session. The presentation will be in English and webcasted live through www.mrg.se or on http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/o7d2b3aq For phone access, please callSE: +46(0)8 5033 6539UK: +44(0)20 3427 1905Confirmation Code: 45 64 451 The presentation material will be published on our website after the webcast, where you also can view and listen to the

Financial Statement 2016: Positive end to the year, with higher order intake and improved profit

Fourth quarter    · Order intake amounted to 331.1 MSEK (343.1). · Net sales were 286.6 MSEK (333.0). · Operating profit increased to 7.3 MSEK (-10.7). · Profit/loss after tax was -8.7 MSEK (-12.5). · Earnings per share were -0.47 SEK (-0.66).   Full year 2016 · Order intake amounted to 1,142.5 MSEK (1,332.6). · Net sales of 1,121.5 MSEK (1,374.6). · Operating profit/loss -39.4 MSEK (52.2). Profit was charged with non-recurring costs of 50 MSEK (7.3). · Profit/loss after tax was -126.1 MSEK (23.8). · Excluding non-recurring costs and impairment, profit/

Functionality for the Northern winter: The unique stud concept in the new Nokian Hakkapeliitta 9 will get you there safely and naturally

Press release 27.1.2017 The new Nokian Hakkapeliitta 9 (http://www.nokiantyres.com/hakkapeliitta9) studded tyre adapts to all forms of winter in a skilful and balanced manner. The unique, patented Nokian Tyres Functional Stud Concept is at the heart of the new product. The different studs that operate during braking, acceleration and cornering ensure easy and comfortable driving even on the worst winter days.In addition to excellent longitudinal grip, the world’s first functional stud solution offers drivers supreme lateral grip on icy and snowy driving surfaces. Nokian Tyres’ (https://

Unique stud concept: The new Nokian Hakkapeliitta 9 SUV – Balanced grip, stable and durable to drive

Press release 27.1.2017 Nokian Tyres’ (http://www.nokiantyres.com/) new Nokian Hakkapeliitta 9 SUV (http://www.nokiantyres.com/hakkapeliitta9) studded winter tyre is developed for sport utility vehicles. It grips firmly and handles steadily thanks to the industry’s most modern stud technology and new innovations. The balanced longitudinal and lateral grip makes driving safe and carefree on ice, snow or slush alike. The patented Nokian Tyres Functional Stud Concept, which was successfully introduced in the Hakkapeliitta 9 passenger car tyre, and the tread compound were further refined for

Nokian Nordman 7 and Nokian Nordman 7 SUV – simple reliability for varying winter weather

Press release 27.1.2017 Nokian Tyres is renewing its Nordman product family. The new, reliable and durable Nokian Nordman 7 and Nokian Nordman 7 SUV studded tyres utilise a unique stud technology that offers safe and comfortable winter driving. The carefully tried and tested technological solutions ensure that new Nokian Nordman tyres (https://www.nokiantyres.com/tyres/nokian-nordman/) are a reliable choice for the varying Northern conditions in terms of safety as well as overall economy. The Nokian Nordman product family supplements Nokian Tyres’ product range for different consumer

Bittium to deliver Bittium Tough Mobile smartphones and related back-end system for the Finnish Defence Forces

Press release Free for release on January 27, at 1.30 pm (CET +1) Bittium to deliver Bittium Tough Mobile smartphones and related back-end system for the Finnish Defence Forces Oulu, Finland, January 27, 2017 – Bittium has signed a contract with the Finnish Defence Forces for the delivery of Bittium Tough Mobile LTE smartphones and related Bittium Secure Suite back-end system classified for Confidential level. The contract signifies a strategic decision to reinforce the information security of the wireless communications of the Finnish Defence Forces. Bittium Tough Mobile

