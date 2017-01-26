Conference call for investors, stock market analysts and media – release of AAK’s Interim report for the fourth quarter and Year-end report 2016

Thu, Jan 26, 2017 03:50 EST

In connection with the release of AAK’s Interim report for the fourth quarter and Year-end report 2016, we invite you to a Press & Analyst telephone conference, to be held on Friday, February 3, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. CET. The conference will be chaired by Arne Frank, President and CEO, AAK Group.How to register in advance:If you wish to attend the conference, we kindly ask you to click on the link for registration under the Investor tab at our website, www.aak.com. Please fill out your details, including from which country you will call. Each participant will then be allocated the