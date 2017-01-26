Pick a time period -
No more available filters You need to apply a filter before selecting newsroom

Use our filters to get your customized news. Save and subscribe to as many filters as you want, get the news that YOU are interested in right in your mailbox, RSS feed or in your personalized dashboard. Share your stories, news, multimedia and pressreleases and get a wider audience with news.cision.com.

Grammy Winning Music Composer Barry Goldstein and Daniel Amen, M.D. enter Billboard Top Ten at # 2 with Brain Warrior’s Way Music Program

COSTA MESA, CA. – New York Times best-selling author Daniel Amen, M.D., and Grammy winning producer and best-selling author Barry Goldstein bring you a special brain-enhancing music album called The Brain Warrior’s Way Music Program (https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/brain-warriors-way-music-program/id1176699629).  This powerful album contains 11 beautiful musical selections to help you with focus, creativity, sleep, anxiety, gratitude, energy, mood, motivation, winding down and more. The musical pieces work together with Dr. Amen’s new book, The Brain Warrior’s Way. These selections offer

“Sympathy Lab” enables closed ecological loop – Sympatex to present its agenda 2020 at ISPO 2017

100% sustainability by 100% transparency: the new “Sympathy Lab” invites customers to jointly establish the closed loop in the textile industry.Munich / Unterföhring, January 26, 2017 – Sympatex Technologies will present its agenda 2020 at ISPO Munich 2017 (February 5 – 8, 2017, Hall A1, Booth 418). The ecological alternative amongst functional textile specialists aims at closing the ecological loop in the functional clothing sector by 2020. Sympatex creates the perfect and required prerequisite for it with its 100% recycled, PTFE-free and PFC-free Sympatex membrane, which will be offered

SYMBICORT GRANTED PAEDIATRIC EXCLUSIVITY

26 January 2017 10:00 SYMBICORT GRANTED PAEDIATRIC EXCLUSIVITY IN THE US AstraZeneca today announced that on 25 January 2017 the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted six months of paediatric exclusivity for Symbicort (budesonide/formoterol) Inhalation Aerosol. The FDA's decision was based on the evaluation of trials conducted in children with asthma aged six up to 12 years in response to a Written Request (a prerequisite for qualifying for paediatric exclusivity under Section 505A of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act). Symbicort is currently approved in the US to

TRADEcho launches MiFID II Smart Report Router

Boat Services and London Stock Exchange’s TRADEcho service opens its innovative open access Smart Report Router (SRR) bringing choice to the market placeMiFID II brings many challenges to buy and sell-side investment firms, not least, the requirement to publish trades to the market as close to real time as possible. The Smart Report Router determines if and when the buy or sell side counterparty should publish the trade, and where there is a requirement it routes that trade to an Approved Publication Arrangement (APA) of choice for publication. The SRR is APA agnostic allowing firms to

Make health and safety a priority this year, says Pallet Truck Shop

Health and safety is paramount to a business all year, every year, but with 2017 set to be a year of change and challenge for businesses, Pallet Truck Shop, one of the leading suppliers of pallet trucks (https://www.pallettruckshop.co.uk/index.php/pallet-trucks.html), stackers (https://www.pallettruckshop.co.uk/index.php/stackers.html), moving skates (https://www.pallettruckshop.co.uk/index.php/moving-skates.html) and other warehouse equipment, has highlighted how it has never been more important than now to take health and safety to the next level. Phil Chesworth, Managing Director at

Businesses reap benefits of accurate finances with invoice scanning automation

The finances of any business is the glue that holds it together, ensuring that staff and bills can be paid while also leaving a profit for the company in question to maintain its continued success year upon year. For this reason, it is important for accounts departments to have accurate data when organising these files. Invoice scanning automation provided by London based document scanning company Pearl Scan gives businesses the confidence they need, helping them to avoid costly mistakes. The invoice scanning solutions from Pearl Scan utilise the latest scanning machinery, operated by

The Felix Schoeller Group, based in Osnabrück, Germany, and the Welbon Group of Hangzhou, China, enter into a joint venture

Osnabrück, January 2017The Felix Schoeller Group, the specialty paper manufacturer headquartered in Osnabrück, Germany, and the Welbon Group of Hangzhou, China, who trade in pulp and manufacture specialty papers, signed a cooperation agreement on 18 January 2017. The agreement establishes a 50/50 joint venture: Winbon Schoeller New Materials Co. Ltd. The new company's headquarters are in Longyou in Zhejiang province in the People’s Republic of China. “The joint venture is the result of two years of intensive talks and planning sessions with the Welbon Group,“ says Dr Bernhard Klofat, CEO

Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab – Year-end Report 2016 Company announcement no 10, 2017

Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab today presented the attached Year-end Report 2016 with the following key points: · In 2016 a part of Nordea Kredit’s customers benefitted from the decision back in 2015 to pass-on negative interest rate to both our private and corporate customers. As a result of that decision a one-off hedging cost of DKK 234m was booked in 2015. · Net profit after tax increased by 15%. When adjusting for the one-off cost in 2015 the increase is 2%. · Lending volumes remained stable and the positive trend in house prices led to decreasing individual loan

Royal patronage for Campaign Canute as fundraising reaches key milestone

York Archaeological Trust’s Campaign Canute, the fundraising initiative to help re-imagine and further develop JORVIK Viking Centre following the floods of December 2015, has received an extra boost with HRH The Prince of Wales, supporting the campaign as its Patron. The news of The Prince of Wales’s patronage comes as Campaign Canute has raised over £1 million, over two thirds of the way towards the £1.5 million target to help re-imagine the attraction for its public re-opening on 8 April 2017. “The Prince of Wales has been a long-term supporter of the JORVIK Viking Centre, ever

Peikko delivers 2.2 kilometers of DELTABEAM® to a hospital construction in Saudi Arabia

Peikko Group’s subsidiary in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Al Rashed Peikko LLC, has received a substantial order for its DELTABEAM® Slim Floor Structure to AMC Hospital for long-term patients, located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The order comprises 2.2 kilometers of DELTABEAM® and other concrete connection items for the project. The deliveries started in January 2017 and will continue until summer. The developer of the project is Anfas Medical Care, and the main contractor is Construction and Planning Co. Ltd. The structural and architectural design of the hospital was made by

Change in Wallenstam’s Group Management

On June 30, Thomas Dahl, Vice CEO with responsibility for Wallenstam’s operations in Gothenburg and Skåne, will leave his position. Thomas has worked at Wallenstam since 1988 and has been Vice CEO since 2007. Since 1991, he has been a member of Wallenstam’s Group Management and during this period has held a number of different executive positions, such as Property Director, Public Relations & Marketing Director and CEO of Wallenstam Företag AB.“I have had the privilege of working alongside Thomas in the company for almost 30 years. Thomas has had a major and key role in managing Wallenstam’

Conference call for investors, stock market analysts and media – release of AAK’s Interim report for the fourth quarter and Year-end report 2016

In connection with the release of AAK’s Interim report for the fourth quarter and Year-end report 2016, we invite you to a Press & Analyst telephone conference, to be held on Friday, February 3, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. CET. The conference will be chaired by Arne Frank, President and CEO, AAK Group.How to register in advance:If you wish to attend the conference, we kindly ask you to click on the link for registration under the Investor tab at our website, www.aak.com. Please fill out your details, including from which country you will call. Each participant will then be allocated the

Play’n GO shortlisted for two IGAs

Supplier warming up for ICE with New Game Release and award nominations ahead of showJanuary 26, 2017 Play’n GO has warmed up for ICE Totally Gaming with two nominations at the International Gaming Awards, which take place the night before the show gets under way. The supplier has been shortlisted in two fiercely competitive categories, Mobile Product of the Year and Slot Provider/Supplier Product of the Year.   Johan Törnqvist CEO of Play’n GO, said: “We’re thrilled to have been nominated for two awards at the IGAs, a brilliant way to start a successful few days at ICE for Play’n GO –

ASETEK – Invitation to Capital Markets Update

Liquid cooling technology company Asetek is pleased to invite investors, analysts and media to Asetek’s Capital Markets Update on Tuesday February 28 2017 in Oslo.The day will give you an update on strategy, financial development and outlook. Asetek’s fourth quarter and full year 2016 results will be released the same day and presented at the event. CEO André Sloth Eriksen, CFO Peter Dam Madsen and VP Worldwide Sales and Marketing John Hamill will be available at the event. The presentations will be given in English. The fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial reports will be

Swedish fashion chain Gina Tricot selects IFS Applications 9 to drive business efficiency

Gina Tricot to roll out IFS Applications 9 including assortment planning, sourcing and replenishment to some 200 stores in five countries IFS (http://www.ifsworld.com), the global enterprise applications company, announces that leading Swedish fashion chain Gina Tricot (http://www.ginatricot.com/) has chosen to upgrade to IFS Applications™ 9 (http://www.ifsworld.com/corp/solutions/ifs-applications/) and extend its solution with built-in functionality to support assortment planning, allocation and replenishment (http://www.ifsworld.com/corp/sitecore/media-library/assets/2015/03/18/08/44/

Information Builders Unveils Premier Alliance Program for Business Intelligence and Analytics

Analytics Accelerator Program Empowers Partners to Capture New Revenue Opportunities With the Most Agile, Pervasive Platform in the Analytics EcosystemStockholm, Sweden – January 26, 2016 – Information Builders, a leader in business intelligence (http://www.informationbuilders.com/business-intelligence) (BI) and analytics, data integrity, and integration solutions, today announced Analytics Accelerator, a new premier partner program that makes it easier and more lucrative for system integrators and infrastructure companies to sell Information Builders’ WebFOCUS BI and analytics software

Keliber has signed Outotec for basic engineering of the lithium plant

Nordic Mining’s associated company Keliber has signed a basic engineering contract with Outotec for the lithium plant. The engineering contract comprises mineral processing and lithium carbonate production. The engineering work will provide important information including capex and opex estimates for Keliber’s ongoing definitive feasibility study. Keliber’s press release is available at www.keliber.fi. For further information please contact CFO Lars K. Grøndahl, telephone +47 901 60 941.Oslo, 26 January 2017 Nordic Mining ASANordic Mining ASA (www.nordicmining.com)Nordic

Fana Dyreklinikk joins AniCura

AniCura, one of Europe’s leading providers of high-quality veterinary care for companion animals, has acquired Fana Dyreklinikk. The new partnership means Fana Dyreklinikk will enjoy greater development potential and a professional network, which in turn will lead to improved accessibility and service for pet owners in the Bergen area.Fana Dyreklinikk was founded in 2008 by veterinarian Jo Oeding Amundstad. The clinic, which is one of three in the Vestlandsbyen region certified by the Norwegian Veterinary Association, is located in central Bergen. Pets and their owners are offered high

Initiator Pharma A/S announces start of subscription period of the rights issue

Today, on January 16th 2017, the subscription period in Initiator Pharma A/S (“Initiator Pharma”) rights issue in connection with the company’s planned listing on AktieTorget, starts. The subscription period ends on February 9th 2017. If fully subscribed, the rights issue will provide Initiator Pharma with approximately SEK 20.5 million before issuance costs. At the commencement of the rights issue, the company has received subscription commitments totaling approximately SEK 11.9 million, representing approximately 58 percent of the total volume of the rights issue. The rights issue is

SAS launches new direct summer route to Ibiza from Stockholm

During the summer of 2017 SAS now introduces a new, direct route between Stockholm and Ibiza SAS is increasing the amounts of flights and seats to southern Europe the coming summer. Compared to last years summer program, 370,000 more seats will be available to Portugal, Croatia, Spain, Italy and Greece (170 000 more in the peak summer period, end of June to beginning of August). As of June 28thSAS will now, as the only airline, fly a direct route between Stockholm and Ibiza, with departures every Wednesday in the peak summer season (through 9 August). It supplement SAS

Renaissance Capital selects Tbricks by Itiviti to consolidate trading operations

London, January 26, 2017 – Itiviti, a world-leading technology provider for the capital markets industry, today announced that Renaissance Capital the leading emerging and frontier markets investment bank has chosen the Tbricks by Itiviti platform for its options market making, Delta-one algo trading,Renaissance Capital chose to replace its legacy systems in favor of the Tbricks by Itiviti platform to consolidate their trading business. The solution provided by Itiviti, comprises off-the-shelf components with the additional benefit for the firm to write bespoke strategies using Tbrick’s

ADDvise signs agreement to acquire Hettich Labinstrument

· ADDvise Group AB (publ) (”ADDvise”) has entered into an agreement with Hans Nilsson Holding AB to acquire all shares in Hettich Labinstrument AB (”Hettich”) with the planned admission on January 31st, 2017 (”the Acquisition”). · The purchase price amounts to 12.95 million SEK, with two possible earn-outs. The Acquisition is based on a cash and debt free basis. · The Fiscal year 2016 Hettich had a turnover of 47.8 million SEK and generated an EBITDA of 3.6[1] (http://file:///P:/Marknad%20ADDviseGroup/ADDvise%20Group/IR/Pressmeddelanden/2017/ADDvise%20signs%20agreement%20to%20acquire%

There are no items matching the current filter
There are no more items matching the current filter
Back to top